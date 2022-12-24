Verstappen racked up his second consecutive F1 championship this season but Marquez saw his bid for a seventh MotoGP title halted by injury and his bike’s issues.

Both men are powered by Honda but also share a mind-set, as they discovered when they met.

"What I like about Marc Marquez is that he is a fighter, he never gives up", Verstappen said. "So he is very determined, he is a tough rider.”

Marquez replied: "Max is ambitious and I like that. Then clearly talented. And a killer. In sports you have to be a killer if you want to be the best.

“The quality I admire most in him? The way to manage pressure. I mean, a lot of riders are fast, they're talented and they go fast in practice. But then in the race, in the moment, on that day? Managing all that pressure is the hardest thing to do and he does it very well."

Verstappen agreed: "Well, all in all it's more or less the same thing for me. Riding the bike is like that, there are many riders able to do a good lap or ride well at a certain level. The race weekend, however, is very different to manage and there comes out really the strongest, the one who has the most talent.

“And Marc has been, even if these last few years have been tough for him because of the injury. Before he got hurt, I woke up in the morning waiting for the race knowing that he would win it 99%. I love MotoGP and it's incredible, I can't wait to see him in full form again."

Verstappen and Marquez are also the youngest-ever race winners in their respective categories.

Marquez: “I was 20, now I'm 29, it's been a long time."

Verstappen: "I was 18 and now I'm 25, so seven years ago. But I never thought I wanted to be the youngest to win, it's just something that happened. That time it was great to win the race, statistics are one more thing."

Marquez: “We will talk about it again only when someone manages to beat that record. It's life, it happens. Championships are much more important."

Verstappen’s favourite thing about MotoGP? He says: “I love watching MotoGP and then it's nice that so many different manufacturers can win a race, I think that's the best.”

Marquez said about Formula One: "F1 drivers have this incredible ability to keep their concentration high for many consecutive laps, talk to the team, trust them... as a MotoGP rider you find it hard to imagine it, because you are only focused on the race.

“Instead, in Formula 1 you have to be completely focused on the track and trust the wall 100%. They can send me indications at critical moments, maybe if it is crucial for the championship. Otherwise I say they don't have permission."