Younger brother Alex has quit LCR Honda and will feature in the 2023 MotoGP rider line-up for Gresini Ducati, a move which will become even more pivotal if he can entice Marc across too.

The postseason test in Valencia divided the brothers - Alex was delighted with his Ducati debut, while Marc was speechless with the lack of progress on his 2023 Repsol Honda prototype.

"We were in the car together and we didn't say a word,” Alex told La Gazzetta dello Sport about the Valencia test.

“Marc was angry. I asked him if he had tried new things, he said yes, but that nothing worked, and that's it.

“I just told him that the Ducati was different. He is my brother, but I want to beat him."

Marc Marquez has won six MotoGP championships but to equal Valentino Rossi’s seven he must overcome his bike’s limitations, and his own injuries.

Honda have endured a horrible 2022. In Germany, they suffered their first premier class in race in 40 years without scoring a point. Somehow despite missing a chunk of the season to undergo surgery then needing to get back up to speed, Marc Marquez was still Honda’s highest-placed rider in the end-of-year MotoGP standings.

"I think that if Honda makes the steps forward it has to make, Marc will [not] leave," Alex said.

"Because it's the team he's always raced with, that waited for him and respected him when he got injured. But if the bike is not the one for the world championship, then it will be possible."

There is already somewhat of a breakdown in relationship between Honda and the Marquez duo, over Alex’s experience.

"I needed a change, staying would have meant dying,” he said.

“I know I have a fast bike [with Ducati]. And this is important for a rider. Then, what will happen will depend on the right wrist.

“Three difficult years with Honda? Especially the last one. It is not easy for a rider to ride the same bike from Qatar to Valencia. The same! If a bike is competitive, okay, but if you have a lot of problems, doing 20 races like this is tough.

“If you see others receiving material and the bikes are improving, it's not easy to accept.

“Then, once I announced that I was going to Gresini, I received nothing. I'm not saying they didn't work, but they didn't work the way Honda should."

When Alex began talks with Ducati mastermind Gigi Dall’Igna he was immediately made to feel welcome.

"Honestly it was the best thing: in Valencia he came to the garage, he introduced me to his team, he wanted to have a meeting,” Alex said.

“I didn’t have a contract with Ducati, he wasn't obliged to do it, but he wants to listen to everyone to improve the bike.

“Before I arrived in the garage, I found my technician and that's it. There were those from LCR, not Honda. I was surprised by the Ducati method."

Alex reflected on his time at Honda: “The first year I felt important and I had made good results, they also made me try everything they had done for Jorge Lorenzo, And it worked with me.

“I had grown up, I did two podiums, but when they put me in LCR I felt lonely and unimportant. From Honda, not from the team, with whom I have always had a great relationship."