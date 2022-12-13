Motocross injuries for Fabio Quartararo, Andrea Dovizioso

The 2021 world champion wrote on Instagram that he had sustained “a little fracture on my left hand” but “no surgery needed.”

The young Frenchman will have plenty of time to recover before pre-season MotoGP testing begins at Sepang next February.

Quartararo’s spill followed hot on the heels of a more substantial motocross injury for former fellow Yamaha MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso, who fractured his right wrist.

Alongside images of the painful injury, the Italian, who halted his MotoGP career after his home round at Misano in September, wrote:

“Couple of hours of fear, but it’s part of the game The important thing is that I’m okay and I didn’t have any permanent damage.”

After thanking all those that assisted him following the accident, Dovi added:

“Now I’m taking a little break vi See you on track in a month to get back to the 2023 goals.”