Masi has returned to his native Australia after leaving the FIA for his ill-handling of the season-deciding 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

He was initially moved to another role within the FIA before leaving the organisation as a whole.

In September, Masi took up the role as chairman of the Supercars Commission - a series that he had worked in before working in F1.

For 2023, Masi will become a director on the board for Karting Australia.

He will begin the role on January 1, 2023.

“Michael’s experience in the world of motorsport in Australia, and on a world level, is exceptional, and we’re delighted that he has decided to accept the invitation to join the Board.

“Melissa is well versed in the way in which Karting Australia operates and brings great business expertise and adds further experience to our already well-credentialled Board of Directors,” said Karting Australia Chairman Kevin Davis.

“To have two more highly credentialed people like Michael and Melissa join our Board adds further strength, stability, and experience for Karting Australia.”

Masi’s roles within motorsport

Masi was formerly SuperCars deputy race director in 2016 before being appointed as Charlie Whiting’s second in command two years later.

Masi was promoted to F1 race director in 2019 following Whiting’s passing, holding the role until the end of last year.

The Australian’s failure to follow the correct Safety Car rules at the end of last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix led to widespread controversy and the reason why Verstappen was able to win the title at Hamilton’s expense.

As part of new FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem changes, Masi was replaced for the 2022 season.