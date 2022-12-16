F1’s off-season was punctuated by a managerial merry-go-round over the course of a dramatic 24-hour period earlier this week.

A team principal reshuffle saw Frederic Vasseur confirmed as Mattia Binotto’s replacement at Ferrari on Tuesday, before McLaren announced Andreas Seidl was departing his position to become the CEO of the Sauber Group.

What went wrong for Mattia Binotto? What next for Ferrari? Video of What went wrong for Mattia Binotto? What next for Ferrari?

Meanwhile, Seidl, who will lead ready Sauber for Audi’s arrival in 2026, has been replaced with immediate effect by Andrea Stella, who has been promoted from his former role as executive director at McLaren.

According to French business outlet Sportune.fr, Vasseur, Seidl and Stella will all pocket in the region of €6-8m in their new roles leading Ferrari, Sauber/Alfa Romeo and McLaren respectively.

But those figures are dwarfed by the eye-watering sums reportedly earned by F1’s most successful team bosses.

After leading Red Bull to back-to-back drivers’ world titles and a first constructors’ crown since 2013, Christian Horner now receives between €8-12m (£6.97-10.4m) per year.

The same report claims Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff takes home a staggering “minimum” yearly salary of €16m (£13.9m).

Teams can breathe easy in the F1 cost cap era, however, as the wages of the three highest-paid staff members, along with driver salaries, do not fall under the sport’s financial regulations.