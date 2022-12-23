FIRST LOOK: Mercedes fire up 2023 F1 challenger for the first time

The Brackley-based team have reached a major milestone ahead of the new season, bringing their title hopeful to life for the first time.

After a lacklustre 2022 campaign, which resulted in just one victory, Mercedes will be hopeful for a return to title-winning ways in F1 2023.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton will remain alongside George Russell for next year.

Mercedes released a video on their various social media channels on Thursday evening.

W14's first words!



Firing up our 2023 @F1 car... pic.twitter.com/6delOaaE4H — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 22, 2022

With the Christmas period upon us, it’s likely we won’t get any other further announcements from any of the F1 teams about their 2023 cars.

Aston Martin were the first team to reveal their launch date of February 13.

Ferrari will launch their new car on February 14.