Ferrari’s latest F1 challenger - which is going by the project number 675 - will be revealed on Tuesday February 14.

The Valentine’s Day launch is nine days before F1’s pre-season test in Bahrain, which takes place on February 23-25 at the Bahrain International Circuit.

The F1 2023 season will then kick-off with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 5.

Ferrari are the second team to confirm their launch plans, with their reveal coming one day after Aston Martin on February 13.

That week is likely to be a busy one for F1 car launches.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will once again form Ferrari’s driver line-up, with next season marking the first under new team principal Frederic Vasseur.

Ferrari will be hoping to finally end their long wait for F1 title success in 2023 after a catalogue of failures enabled Red Bull to run away with both world championships in 2022 and led to Mattia Binotto’s departure.