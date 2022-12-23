The two drivers Andretti are eyeing for their potential F1 driver line-up

Mario’s son - Michael Andretti - is working on becoming F1’s 11th team by joining the grid in the coming years.

The proposal has been met with some backlash from some of the existing F1 teams, particularly from Mercedes’ Toto Wolff.

After failing to take over Sauber last year, Andretti are working on setting up their own team.

Speaking to SoyMotor.com, Andretti expressed his interest in two-time world champion Fernando Alonso and American IndyCar star Colton Herta.

“It’s very possible, of course,” Andretti said. “His experience is immeasurable and it would be a tremendous thing for us, so we’re going to look at it. I think he wants to keep racing and he’s still in his prime.

“One of the drivers who 99 per cent would be in the team is Colton Herta, but he would need someone with more experience alongside him.

“This would make the team much more complete and that is what is being discussed right now as part of the plan.

“The main goal would be to have a very experienced driver alongside a new talent, and to have at least one American driver in the team.”

Herta was close to securing the 2023 AlphaTauri seat but was unable to obtain a superlicence.