Verstappen is a two-time F1 world champion whose style has been likened to the legendary Schumacher’s, whose seven championships are the joint-record with Lewis Hamilton.

But the fitness and dedication required in today’s era could mean Verstappen exits the sport earlier than expected, Ralf believes.

“One thing is certain: Max is close to his zenith and can hold it for a long time due to his age,” he said to Sport1.

“Lewis has to do more to be at the limit, fight more for it.

“With Max, however, I ask myself another question: How long does he still want to play in Formula 1?

“He has already hinted a few times that he does not want to drive for another ten years.

“I trust him to say at some point: ‘Bye, that's it. I'll be gone!’

“The constant travel could be a reason. Although we had fewer races in my time, it was too much for me at the end of my career.

“One thing must not be forgotten: The whole life depends on Formula 1. It starts when you get up and stops when you fall asleep.

“There is not much family life. Then there is the extreme training.

“My brother raised the fitness level to a new level. Parties are not in there.

“That's why Kimi Raikkonen must have been an ultra-mega talent, because he still won the title despite his sometimes easy-going lifestyle. But only once. But that was enough for him. Had Kimi been more disciplined, he would have achieved much more.

“Max and Lewis are still the most complete drivers in the field. However, as I said: Lewis had to fight hard with George Russell within the team. Max with Sergio Perez only briefly at the beginning of the season.”