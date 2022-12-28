Mick will be Mercedes’ third driver in 2023 after losing his F1 2023 driver line-up spot to Nico Hulkenberg at Haas, but has grand plans to return to a full-time drive.

Although Hamilton, 37, intends to extend his contract which currently expires in one year’s time, he could instead walk away if he suffers another unsuccessful season, believes Mick’s uncle Ralf.

Will Lewis Hamilton ever win another F1 world championship? Video of Will Lewis Hamilton ever win another F1 world championship?

“Something could happen at Mercedes,” Ralf told Sport1 about his nephew’s future.

“Let's say George Russell is faster than Lewis Hamilton again. Does he even want to continue?

“It's going to be exciting. But Lewis has so much credit at Mercedes that he decides for himself. In any case, the money will not matter to him. He has more than enough of that.

“The decisive factor will be who suits the new car better.”

Hamilton finished sixth in the F1 standings in 2022, a career-worst result, behind fourth-placed Russell. Hamilton also failed to win a single race and Russell won his debut grand prix.

“Mega,” is how Ralf describes Russell. “It's important to remember that as a young driver he joined Lewis as a teammate, who was top dog in every respect.

“Nevertheless, he beat him. That gnaws at Lewis. Under these circumstances, George's performance is even higher for me than that of Nico Rosberg in 2016.”

Ralf said about Mick’s role next season: “This is a great opportunity for Mick. He can look over the shoulder of a top team at work and learn a lot.

“And he is not only a development driver, where he can certainly help Mercedes in the simulator to return to the top; as a reserve driver, he has to replace a regular driver if he drops out. We have had this situation more often in the last three years.

“Lewis Hamilton is still an absolute top driver, but he is no longer the youngest. The ravages of time are gnawing away. So you never know. I think it's a win-win situation for the team and Mick.

“Of course, another season with a fixed cockpit would have been better in principle, because driving is still the best thing for further development. On the other hand, he lacked the necessary support at Haas, so it would have been very difficult for him. If a team boss does not believe in a driver, you should part.

“From a purely sporting point of view, Mick's curve was clearly pointing upwards. That's why you don't necessarily have to understand Haas' decision. However, under these circumstances, it was the optimal solution for Mick.”

Mick hopes to return to the F1 grid in 2024. Ralf said: “You could see it that way. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has already said that Mick belongs with his skills in a regular cockpit.

“I think there could be interesting opportunities in 2024. Mercedes not only has its own team, but also partner teams where you can exert influence.”