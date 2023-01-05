Verstappen stormed to his second world title with ease, winning 15 of the 22 races last year.

The Dutchman won nine of the last 11 races, only failing to register a podium finish in Singapore and Brazil.

Could Max Verstappen become the greatest F1 driver of all time? Video of Could Max Verstappen become the greatest F1 driver of all time?

Unlike in his first title-winning campaign, there were fewer controversial moments as Verstappen showed great maturity and consistency.

Things did boil over at the penultimate race in Brazil, when Verstappen decided not to let Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez through for sixth-place.

At the time, Perez was in a close fight with Charles Leclerc for P2 in the championship while Verstappen had already wrapped up the title.

Grosjean - who drove for Renault, Lotus and Haas between 2009 and 2020 - lauded Verstappen for his 2022 campaign.

"I honestly think it's one of the best [individual seasons] I've seen in F1," Grosjean told the Motor Sport Magazine podcast.

"It’s 99 per cent perfect, [with the] one per cent being Brazil. I think that was the wrong call and the wrong message. Apart from that, there’s nothing you can say [to fault it]. He was there in qualifying, he was there in the race.

"When you start [going on a] positive spiral, you get everything right and nothing can stop you. [Apart from Brazil], honestly, I don't think you can do much better."

Grosjean hailed Verstappen for being in “a different league”, admitting he had sympathy for Perez as the Dutchman’s teammate.

"You don't [beat him]! [It's] as simple as that,” Grosjean added. “Those two races, [he] was just stronger than anyone else. In those races, it’s not hard to be one of the competitors, because you’re just like, 'Well, it is another level'."

"It's hard to be a teammate, because when you see that happening and you don't [match] it, it hurts a lot," he explained.

"But for the rest of us, [you accept they're] on a different league."