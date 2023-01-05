Since 2014, Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari have dominated the sport with the likes of Racing Point, Alpine and AlphaTauri relying on fortuitous circumstances to take victories.

The new technical regulations for 2022 combined with the cost cap is expected to help reduce the deficit between the top three teams and the midfield.

A significant gap of around one-second on average remains between the big three and Alpine - who led the midfield for much of last season.

Looking ahead to the new season, Hamilton wants more than three teams fighting at the front.

“I'd like to think that we're going to be the ones that are competing with them and being able to beat them [Red Bull] again, I do believe that for sure,” Hamilton said.

“But I really hope that Ferrari are strong in the following years. They've definitely had a difficult year but there's been some strong signs, obviously, that you've seen this year, which has been nice to see. And it's been nice to see Ferrari doing well again.

“So, I hope that it's more than a two-way battle next year. I hope there's at least three of us. If not, surprisingly, maybe more. Like, why can't McLaren be there? We'll see. Or even Alpine’s been doing amazing. So, we'll see.”

Hamilton endured his worst year yet in F1 as he slumped to sixth in the standings, failing to register a race win or pole position.

Mercedes as a whole only managed third in the constructors’ championship - their lowest finish since 2012.

The seven-time world champion remains confident Mercedes can turn it around for the new season.

“We've got amazing support from the Daimler board who all like racing, [they're] passionate racers. And then I think it's the core group of people. There’s great communication throughout the organisation,” he added.

“Toto [Wolff] is very focused as a leader to really elevate people. I don't know any other leader that that I've worked with at least that that goes and says, ‘hey, how are things at home?

“How can I help support you better, so you have more time with your wife or your husband or with your partner, with your kids, so that you come to work and be happier and want to commit more?’”

“That’s who Toto is. So I think it's that, and because of that, there's a real general hunger within the team.”