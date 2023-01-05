Andretti have long targeted an F1 entry under the Andretti Global banner but have faced opposition and made little progress in their attempt.

However, on Thursday Andretti revealed it was joining forces with the biggest car company in the United States, General Motors, to collaborate on a new entry represented by Cadillac.

The proposed Andretti Cadillac team would operate primarily from the United States with a support facility in the UK.

It comes after F1’s governing body, the FIA, announced earlier this week that it would look at an expressions of interest process for newcomers hoping to join the F1 grid.

“We are continuing to grow Andretti Global and its family of racing teams and always have our eyes on what’s next,” said Michael Andretti.

“I feel that we are well suited to be a new team for Formula 1 and can bring value to the series and our partners, and excitement for the fans.

“I’m proud to have GM and Cadillac alongside us as we pursue this goal. GM and Andretti share a legacy born out of the love of racing. We now have the opportunity to combine our motorsport passions and dedication to innovation to build a true American F1 bid.

“Together, we will continue to follow procedures and steps put forth by the FIA during the evaluation process.

“In the meantime, we continue to optimistically prepare should we be fortunate enough to have Andretti Cadillac formally approved as a Formula One contender.”

Present of General Motors, Mark Reuss, added: “General Motors is honoured to team with Andretti Global on this historic moment in racing.

“We have a long, rich history in motorsports and engineering innovation, and we are thrilled with the prospect of pairing with Andretti Global to form an American F1 team that will help spur even more global interest in the series and the sport.

“Cadillac and F1 both have growing global appeal. Our brand has a motorsports pedigree that’s more than a century in the making, and we would be proud to have the opportunity to bring our distinct American innovation and design to F1.”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem took to Twitter in response to the news, writing: “I welcome the news of the Cadillac and Andretti partnership and the FIA looks forward to further discussions on the FIA F1 World Championship Expressions of Interest process.”

Any new entry is set to be for 2026 onwards when F1 introduces new power unit regulations.

The last time there were more than 10 teams on the grid was in 2016, before Manor Marussia collapsed. In the same season, Haas became the last newcomer to join F1.

F1 has confirmed there is "great interest" from parties wanting to join the world championship and reiterated all must adhere to the required criteria before being accepted.

An F1 spokesperson said: “There is great interest in the F1 project at this time with a number of conversations continuing that are not as visible as others.

“We all want to ensure the championship remains credible and stable and any new entrant request will be assessed on criteria to meet those objectives by all the relevant stakeholders.

“Any new entrant request requires the agreement of both F1 and the FIA.”