The Brazilian model was featured on the front cover of Vogue magazine in the Netherlands, wearing a racing helmet and overalls.

She has been by Verstappen’s side as he racked up back-to-back F1 championships.

“He remains so humble, he has both feet firmly on the ground,” she said, quoted by GPBlog.

“What I really like is that he knows what he wants and he is not afraid to say it. He is confident and not interested in fame or material things.

“We have a lot in common, are bon vivants. I realise more and more how similar he is to my father."

Kelly’s father is Nelson Piquet, the former F1 driver, who called Lewis Hamilton a racist word last year.

Kelly became embroiled in the scandal by liking a social media post which defended Nelson.

Verstappen insisted Nelson “is not a racist” as the ugly story unfolded.

Kelly continued about the racing drivers in her life: “I was always very involved in my brother's career. I've experienced the ups and downs, seen what pressure does to someone. This world is so familiar to me, I know what those guys go through.”

Kelly has a child with former F1 driver Daniil Kyvat, from before she began dating Verstappen.

She said about meeting her current partner: "Maybe one day we will reveal the whole story, but I am careful with what I say.

“On the internet, everything derails so quickly. It's nice to keep some things between us and us alone.”