Horner backs Vettel for F1 management role and reveals ‘annoying’ trait

Vettel called time on his illustrious F1 career after the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, having won four world championships and claimed 53 grand prix victories.

The German, who won his F1 titles successively between 2010 and 2013 while driving for Red Bull, has not announced what he plans to do following his retirement.

But Horner reckons Vettel would enjoy success in an F1 leadership role, either managing teams or drivers, because he is “annoyingly good” at everything he does.

“He's a great people person,” Horner said. “He understands the value of people and the contribution that they make to success.

“And I think he's turned into somewhat of a driver counsellor in the last couple of years as well. So, it really depends what he wishes to apply himself to.

“He's one of those guys that's annoyingly good at anything he chooses to do. So I'm sure if he chose that path he would be very good at it.”

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack, who worked with Vettel when he made his F1 debut with BMW Sauber and during his final season in the sport, also believes the four-time world champion would be a good manager, but doubts whether he would be interested in such a career.

“I don't know if he wants to do that,” Krack said. “But I think he has the personality and all the skill… [that] I think the ones that are needed to do that.

“So I think he could be a good one, yeah.”