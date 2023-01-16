Williams respond to Porsche F1 tie-up speculation

Over the weekend, Porsche removed all content from their Formula E Instagram account besides a teaser for a major announcement on Monday.

The post was captioned “start your engines. Something big is coming,” along with a short video of grainy footage on a television monitor.

The cryptic post sent social media into a frenzy, with users claiming they could see a side profile of the late Williams founder Sir Frank Williams in the blurry video.

Williams have been linked with a collaboration with Porsche, but the Grove-based outfit shut down rumours that Dorilton Capital are looking to sell.

“The rumours that Williams Racing is up for sale are inaccurate,” a Williams spokesperson told Crash.net.

While Williams reiterated their commitment to current engine supplier Mercedes, the British team confirmed they are open to discussions with manufacturers over the new power unit regulations that will come into force in 2026.

“We are open to any discussions regarding the supply of engines with manufacturers from 2026 when the new engine regulations come in,” the statement continued.

"We are happy with our relationship with Mercedes and appreciate all their efforts.”

Porsche remain interested in following Volkswagen Group sister brand Audi into F1 in 2026 despite talks over a potential tie-up with Red Bull collapsing.

There have already been big changes at Williams heading into the new season following the appointment of former Mercedes strategy chief James Vowles as team principal.

Williams will field a revised driver line-up consisting of Alex Albon and F1 rookie Logan Sargeant in 2023.