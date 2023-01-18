The six Red Bull F1 juniors that will race in F2 in 2023

The Red Bull Junior Team continues to have a strong presence in F1’s feeder categories.

Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz have all benefitted from Red Bull’s backing, leading them to either world championship success or race victories.

2023 is no different with six Red Bull-backed drivers in F2.

F2 is the series directly below F1, meaning a successful season could result in promotion.

Red Bull had to venture outside its talent pool with the signing of Nyck de Vries alongside Yuki Tsunoda.

However, with both drivers under-pressure to deliver this year, there could be an opportunity for one of Red Bull’s junior stars.

Brazilian driver Enzo Fittipaldi is one of Red Bull’s newest recruits and he will head Carlin’s charge in 2023 alongside FIA Formula 3 runner-up Zane Maloney.

Hitech Grand Prix will have an all-Red Bull junior line up with highly-rated Frenchman Isack Hadjar driving for the team, teaming up with Jak Crawford.

Dennis Hauger continues in F2 but makes the switch from Prema to MP Motorsport.

Ayumu Iwasa remains with DAMS after an impressive 2023 campaign.

Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson remains part of their junior team, competing in Japanese series Super Formula.

Sebastian Montoya - son of F1 grand prix winner Juan-Pablo Montoya - will race in F3 with Hitech.