“Am I good enough for F1?” - Lando Norris recalls mental health struggles
Lando Norris has opened up about his own mental health issues, admitting that he questioned whether he was good enough for F1.
Norris has established himself as one of F1’s leading talents, a future world champion, alongside the likes of Charles Leclerc and George Russell.
The 23-year-old has enjoyed two remarkable seasons for McLaren, consistently out-performing his machinery while destroying former teammate Daniel Ricciardo.
While the results have often always been there, Norris has revealed previously that it’s not always been plain-sailing.
Norris has been very vocal in talking about mental health and how it has affected him during his time in motorsport.
Norris revealed that he was “depressed a lot of the time” in his first year with McLaren in 2019.
Due to his own struggles, Norris has urged people to talk more openly about it.
In a recent interview with GQ Hype, Norris shed more light on his own experiences.
“It was a choice [to speak about mental health], because I struggled quite a bit with it in 2019 and 2020,” Norris said.
“I just didn’t know how to deal with it. I kept all of it inside and it really hurt my self-belief and self-confidence, which got to an all-time low.
“I doubted myself: ‘Am I good enough to be in F1? Can I come back from this?’
“You’re never going to please everyone. There are people that support you and people that don’t. I know I’m doing the best I can.
“A few people said that I had saved their life. That hits you pretty hard.”
Norris will race for McLaren for a fifth straight season in F1 2023, teaming up with Australian rookie Oscar Piastri.