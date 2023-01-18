Norris has established himself as one of F1’s leading talents, a future world champion, alongside the likes of Charles Leclerc and George Russell.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed two remarkable seasons for McLaren, consistently out-performing his machinery while destroying former teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

F1 2023 driver line-up - who will underachieve? Video of F1 2023 driver line-up - who will underachieve?

While the results have often always been there, Norris has revealed previously that it’s not always been plain-sailing.

Norris has been very vocal in talking about mental health and how it has affected him during his time in motorsport.

Norris revealed that he was “depressed a lot of the time” in his first year with McLaren in 2019.

Due to his own struggles, Norris has urged people to talk more openly about it.

In a recent interview with GQ Hype, Norris shed more light on his own experiences.

“It was a choice [to speak about mental health], because I struggled quite a bit with it in 2019 and 2020,” Norris said.

“I just didn’t know how to deal with it. I kept all of it inside and it really hurt my self-belief and self-confidence, which got to an all-time low.

“I doubted myself: ‘Am I good enough to be in F1? Can I come back from this?’

“You’re never going to please everyone. There are people that support you and people that don’t. I know I’m doing the best I can.

“A few people said that I had saved their life. That hits you pretty hard.”

Norris will race for McLaren for a fifth straight season in F1 2023, teaming up with Australian rookie Oscar Piastri.