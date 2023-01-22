Norris has emerged as one of the hottest prospects on the F1 grid, leading McLaren to tie him down to a long-term contract to ward off interest from rival teams.

But Norris’s unquestionable talent does not mean the 23-year-old is without flaws. However, as Brown admits, they are minor.

Will Lando Norris be F1 world champion with McLaren? Video of Will Lando Norris be F1 world champion with McLaren?

Asked what frustrates him about Norris during an interview with GQ Magazine, Brown responded: “He’s been five minutes late more than once. If we’re supposed to leave at 8.00, it might be 8.07.

“The great thing about him is he is very honest and owns everything. And he’s definitely improved!”

Brown added: “I think we get the best out of him; he’s more talkative and engaged. He’s able to let his hair down. It’s like family.”

Brown says he knew from Norris’s first day at McLaren that he was destined for great things, and has tipped the Briton to become a future F1 world champion.

“When he first went up against Fernando Alonso, it was like another day at the office,” he explained. “I think that calmness and coolness is why he’s so consistent.

“I think he’s got another 10 to 15 years ahead of him. As long as we can get him a car, he’ll be a world champion.

“He takes the things that he needs to take seriously, very seriously. But he also knows that we’re in a fun business, racing cars.”

Norris will be looking to build on his seventh-place finish in the 2022 F1 drivers' standings and help McLaren improve on fifth place in the constructors' championship when the 2023 F1 season gets underway in March.