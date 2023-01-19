Revealed: New Williams F1 driver Logan Sargeant’s billionaire family member

The Williams driver has a very famous family member - his uncle, Harry Sargeant.

Harry is a former officer and fighter pilot in the United States Marine Corps.

He’s now a multibillion-dollar conglomerate of a number of oil companies, including his father’s company, Sargeant trading.

Harry Sargeant also owns IOTC - International Oil Trading Company - that supplies aviation fuel to the U.S. military.

He caught the media headlines for a number of reasons over the years due to his alleged involvement in helping Donald Trump politically.

The controversy didn’t stop there, as reported by iNews, a senior executive for Burford Capital had been accused of trading papers for a sex tape - involving Harry Sargeant - in a £74m lawsuit.

Logan's F1 career in 2023

Sargeant completed the F1 2023 line up when Williams decided to promote him from their driver academy as Nicholas Latifi’s replacement.

He has shown flashes of great pace throughout his junior career despite failing to win either the F2 or F3 titles.

Sargeant does have the raw speed but up against Alex Albon, he will find it very tricky.

It’s a great move for F1 and Williams, given that Sargeant is the first American to race since 2015.

F1 has grown significantly in America since the introduction of the Netflix documentary ‘Drive to Survive’.

Sargeant spoke about the influence his parents have had on his career: “Both my parents have always been very supportive of me racing. I feel like he’s [my father] always had my back no matter the situation. Also, the way he goes about what he needs to do and his discipline, as well as his business mindset.

“He’s a good and smart man, someone to look up to and he’s a great dad too.”