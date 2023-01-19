Italy’s Formu1a.uno report that Ferrari’s 2023 F1 car - dubbed project 675 - is at least one second faster than its predecessor in the simulator.

According to the report, sources within the Maranello team have revealed Ferrari’s simulations predict “at least” a one second gain with their 2023 car compared to the F1-75.

Key targets of improvement for Ferrari over the winter included increased engine reliability and performance gains in medium and low-speed corners.

Ferrari are already rumoured to have made the biggest gains with their power unit, as well as getting on top of their reliability gremlins which dogged last season.

The Italian outfit are desperate to finally end their long wait for F1 championship trophies in 2023 after the team fell short of their title expectations in 2022.

A combination of catastrophic reliability failures, strategic errors and driver mistakes forced Charles Leclerc to settle with a distant second place in the F1 drivers’ standings behind runaway champion Max Verstappen, while teammate Carlos Sainz finished fifth.

Ferrari’s failed attempt to win their first world title since 2008 led to the resignation of team principal Mattia Binotto, who has been replaced by former Alfa Romeo boss Fred Vasseur.

Ferrari are set to unveil their new challenger on February 14, a week before pre-season testing takes place in Bahrain ahead of the season-opener on March 5.