Toto Wolff puts rare, iconic Ferrari F40 up for sale - no price listed!

Wolff announced last year that he would be selling off his Ferrari collection as it wouldn’t be right if the boss of Mercedes was driving around in a Ferrari.

The F40 went up on sale earlier this month, although there’s no asking price listed.

The valuation is likely to be very high given that there were only around 1300 F40s produced between 1987 and 1992.

Wolff’s F40 has completed just 3,440 miles in its 33-year history.

The sale is being handled by Tom Hartley Junior, with the advert on their website reading: “Offered direct from the collection of Mercedes-Benz F1 CEO and Team Principal Toto Wolff.

“1 of only 27 examples delivered new to Spain. Fresh from a complete overhaul by marque and model experts Autofficina Bonini Carlo S.r.l.

“Ferrari ‘Red Book’ Classiche certified which confirms it still retains its original chassis, body, engine and gearbox.

“Offered complete with its original books including the ever-important warranty/service supplement, leather wallet, and dedicated history file.”

Speaking to the media at the 2021 Styrian Grand Prix, Wolff said: “I don’t get to drive the cars anymore. I don’t have enough time.

“I don’t think it looks particularly good if I was cruising around with a Ferrari, although it is a fantastic brand.

“But I haven’t driven the cars for a long time and I’m going electric with Mercedes at the moment.”