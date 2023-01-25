Long-time Sky Sports F1 pundit hints at departure 

On Wednesday, Herbert posted an image of the Sky Sports F1 team on Instagram alongside the caption “going to miss this team.”

Sky Sports F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham replied “Johnny, love you forever ever.”

Meanwhile, Rachel Brookes added: "Not as much as we will miss you! Thank you for everything and being such a lovely "tv husband" - won't be the same without you."

Herbert has been part of Sky Sports F1’s broadcasting team since 2012 as one of several rotating pundits who formerly raced in F1, including the likes of 1996 world champion Damon Hill and Anthony Davidson.

But it appears Herbert will no longer be part of the Sky Sports F1 team going forward.

Herbert raced in F1 from 1989 to 2000 for seven different teams.

He won twice for Benetton in 1995 on his way to fourth place in the drivers’ championship - his best-ever result .

Herbert gave the Stewart Grand Prix team their first and only F1 victory at the 1999 European Grand Prix, which turned out to be his third and final win.

It remains to be seen if Herbert will be replaced in Sky Sports F1’s line-up.

Former W Series driver Naomi Schiff joined the punditry team for the 2022 F1 season.