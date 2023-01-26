Alfa Romeo appoint Bravi in new F1 role under Seidl 

Bravi will work under former McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl, who was signed to replace Sauber CEO and Alfa Romeo F1 boss Frederic Vasseur following his departure to Ferrari.

Bravi, who has been the Sauber Group’s managing director since 2017, will be “adding this role to his name for the 2023 season and beyond, representing the team in all official functions at race weekends and away from the track”.

Explained: New rules for F1 2023 season Video of Explained: New rules for F1 2023 season

"I want to thank Andreas and our shareholders for their trust, and I want to reiterate my commitment to giving my best to live up to their expectations and represent the team in the best possible way," said Bravi.

"It is a huge privilege to keep working with a group of incredible people who, over many years, have helped me integrate within the Sauber Group: what they gave me in this time will enable me to fulfil this task and represent the team according to our shared vision and our objectives.

"I am fully conscious of the work we have ahead of us and of the challenges that face us. I approach this task with humility, knowing I am part of a strong team that will get the job done, and with the belief we have everything we need for a successful future.”

The experienced Italian effectively becomes Alfa Romeo’s de facto team principal, enabling Seidl to focus on wider responsibilities to ready the outfit for Audi’s F1 arrival in 2026.

"I am delighted to confirm the appointment of Alessandro Alunni Bravi to the role of team representative, in addition to his existing duties of managing director of the group," said Seidl.

"His vast experience in motorsport has equipped him with all the tools he needs to succeed, and his intimate knowledge of the team, of which he has been part for more than five years, will ensure stability and continuity in our progression."