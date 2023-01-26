The F1 world champion is known to love his gaming and will now be able to enjoy the virtual world at 30,000 feet while he travels between real-life grands prix.

Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko was asked if Verstappen would concentrate more on ‘real’ racing, but told Sport1: “The opposite is the case.

“He even had his private plane converted so that he can fly a simulator in the air in the future.

“But that’s a good thing, too, because Max needs this distraction. In any case, it didn’t do him any harm when it came to his two titles!”

Verstappen’s enjoyment of racing games recently spilled over into anger.

He raged that the Virtual Le Mans 24 Hour was a “clown show” after server problems cost him a win.

“They call it amazingly bad luck, well this is just incompetence,” said Verstappen.

“They can’t even control their own game. This is the third time already that has happened to me now, being kicked off the game while doing this race.

“This is also the last time ever because what’s the point? You prepare for five months to try and win this Championship, you are leading the Championship, you try to win this race which you have prepared for two months and they handle it like this.

“Honestly, it is a joke. You cannot even call it an event.”