Hamilton’s current deal with Mercedes runs out at the end of the year, but the seven-time world champion has openly expressed his desire to remain with the team.

Hamilton has won six of his seven titles with the German manufacturer, helping guide Mercedes to win eight constructors’ crowns in the last nine years.

While 2022 was a below par year for the team, winning just one race across the entire season courtesy of George Russell at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Hamilton’s own motivation remains higher than ever before.

Hamilton would have been an eight-time champion had it not been for the controversial ending to the 2021 campaign, where an untimely Safety Car at the end of the race caused the FIA - led by former race director Michael Masi - to not follow the correct rules with cars unlapping themselves in Abu Dhabi.

There has been a lot of speculation over Hamilton’s new deal, particularly with the numbers involved, however, there’s still been no official news about a new deal.

Speaking in an interview with German publication AMuS, Wolff is confident Hamilton will be sticking around for a year or two more.

“I don’t see it that way at all,” he said. “I said very early on that Lewis will always have a seat with us. A decision is always discussed between us and Lewis would be the first to say if he’s not enjoying it anymore or thinks he has deficits.

“In this respect, we want to continue and we will certainly negotiate as in previous years. I don’t see any indication that we need to change anything.”

Mercedes will launch their new W14 F1 car on February 15.