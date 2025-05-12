Liam Lawson warned of second F1 sacking if he “doesn’t improve any further”

Juan Pablo Montoya has warned Liam Lawson that he's fighting for his F1 future if his form doesn't improve.

Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson

F1 legend Juan Pablo Montoya believes Liam Lawson could risk losing his Racing Bulls seat shortly after being brutally axed by Red Bull.

Lawson was dropped by Red Bull after just two races in F1 2025, paving the way for Yuki Tsunoda to race alongside Max Verstappen.

Lawson’s return to Racing Bulls was thought to help revive his form following a torrid time at Red Bull.

However, the Kiwi’s form has remained disappointing at Red Bull’s sister team. 

Lawson has been out-performed by rookie teammate Isack Hadjar, leading to further suggestions that his time in F1 could be short-lived.

Arvid Lindblad is seen as the next hot talent in Red Bull’s junior programme.

The 18-year-old is currently seventh in the Formula 2 standings and is highly rated by Red Bull.

Montoya thinks that Lawson’s seat is under threat with Lindblad waiting in the wings.

“I’ll tell you the truth. If Liam doesn’t improve any further, I wouldn’t be surprised if they [Racing Bulls] put Lindblad in at some point,” Montoya told AS.

“Not at all. I wouldn’t be a little surprised.

“Honestly, Liam has been given the green light last year and has proven that he has what it takes to do a good job. They gave him the Red Bull seat, and he won it.

“The Red Bull situation was complicated and I think it took a very strong blow to his liver, and he needs a lot of psychological treatment after that.”

Montoya makes Alpine comparison

Alpine became the second team on the grid to make a mid-season driver change.

Following the Miami Grand Prix, Alpine announced that Franco Colapinto would replace Jack Doohan.

However, it was revealed that Colapinto is only guaranteed the second Alpine seat for five races.

Montoya can see Red Bull making an Alpine-type decision if Lawson doesn’t improve.

“If he [Lawson] doesn’t recover soon, I’m sure Red Bull will start looking elsewhere because that’s how they work,” Montoya added.

“It’s Red Bull, it’s a bit like what’s happening with Alpine right now. Whenever Franco [Colapinto] doesn’t do well, the same thing will happen.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

