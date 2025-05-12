Enea Bastianini's "crazy race" - four long laps, crashes, bike swap, penalty

Enea Bastianini calls French MotoGP “crazy” after long laps, crashes, a bike swap, and a penalty.

Enea Bastianini, 2025 French MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, 2025 French MotoGP

There was no shortage of drama in Sunday’s French MotoGP, but Enea Bastianini’s race topped the list for individual mayhem.

By the chequered flag, the Tech3 KTM rider had served four long lap penalties, crashed twice, completed a bike swap - then earned a further long lap penalty for the next round in Silverstone.

"Crazy race!” Bastianini said.

It all began when Bastianini joined twelve other riders in switching to his dry bike at the end of the sighting lap for the restart, triggering a double long-lap penalty.

Enea Bastianini explains eventful French MotoGP

 “Many things were going on today, with the weather constantly changing: one minute it was raining, and then it stopped," he explained.

“We started the warm-up lap with slick tyres, then it rained, so we swapped bikes, and then we changed again [on the sighting lap].”

But when the lights went out and the field charged into the Dunlop chicane - on a damp track and with a mix of tyre choices and start device settings - Bastianini braked too late and collided with former Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, leaving them both on the ground.

“The situation was difficult to manage for everyone... We crashed at the start, unfortunately taking down Pecco, for which I will have to serve a penalty in the next round,” he said.

“I rejoined the race, but I crashed again... Then we were a bit lucky, because it started raining and I could change bikes because my first one was completely destroyed.”

Bastianini’s luck didn’t last long as he received two more long laps for speeding in pit lane.

“The guys inside the garage didn't put the pit lane limiter and I started very fast, and another two long laps arrived. 

"At the end, I finished [a lap down] in 13th place.

“We tried to give our best today, our pace was strong once the chaos was over, although we could have had a better strategy from the start, but it's like this!”

Team-mate Maverick Vinales crossed the line in fifth, just behind the factory KTM of Pedro Acosta.

Brad Binder crashed out of third place early in the grand prix.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

NASCAR News
1h ago
Christopher Bell was “just trying to get to the end” in NASCAR Kansas race
Christopher Bell
MotoGP News
1h ago
Enea Bastianini's "crazy race" - four long laps, crashes, bike swap, penalty
Enea Bastianini, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
In Italy, they point to Jorge Martin’s preferred new MotoGP team
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
3h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix: Live stream for free
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK News
3h ago
BMW identify two riders as possible Toprak Razgatlioglu replacements
Toprak Razgatlioglu

More News

F1 News
3h ago
Guenther Steiner names the two F1 drivers he’d sign as Cadillac boss
Guenther Steiner
MotoGP News
4h ago
Fabio Quartararo "didn't expect" crash | Yamaha: “Our hearts go out to Fabio”
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP Feature
4h ago
Explained: The bitter ramifications of Jorge Martin’s bombshell Aprilia decision
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
4h ago
Liam Lawson warned of second F1 sacking if he “doesn’t improve any further”
Liam Lawson
MotoGP News
4h ago
Aprilia silent amid shock Jorge Martin 'exit clause' report
Jorge Martin