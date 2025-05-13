New issues discovered for KTM in wet French MotoGP race

KTM bags big points in Le Mans MotoGP race

Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 French MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 French MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Maverick Vinales says the wet French Grand Prix led to the discovery of a new issue with his KTM MotoGP bike his Tech3 team ‘doesn’t know why’ it happened.

Maverick Vinales brushed off a double long lap penalty for switching to slick tyres at the end of the sighting lap and then an additional trip through the pits for his wet bike to finish fifth in the rain-hit French GP.

It marked a continuation of the consistent frontrunning pace Vinales has shown in recent rounds, with the Spaniard branding it “a pretty amazing race”.

KTM find new problems at French MotoGP

However, he noted that his bike suffered with wheelspin on wet tyres which his Tech3 KTM team needs to discover the cause of.

“It was pretty amazing all the race,” he told MotoGP’s official website.

“I think it was a fantastic show. I was feeling really good with the soft tyres.

“On the dry I was really pushing.

“Unfortunately we got two long laps, but before the long laps I was fighting for the podium already and with a lot of chances to go for the first positions.

“But when we put the wet tyres on, when we changed the bike, we don’t know why but we had a lot of issues, especially on the main straight.

“The tyre kept spinning and I never got the drive to go forward.

“It’s something we must understand. It’s obvious that it’s the first time it happened for us, and also the first time I rode a race in the wet with KTM.

“So, we need the experience but overall the results are great. P4, P5, we need these solid results to keep building.”

Fellow KTM rider Pedro Acosta grabbed his best result of the season in fourth to cap off a promising return to form weekend for the 20-year-old.

“Stressful, that’s for sure,” Acosta said of his race.

“Not easy to know when to go in and to have the best strategy or the best moment to go in.

“Anyway, we have to be happy. In the sprint race we were quite competitive, also today even with the wrong decision of the tyre.

“We were quite competitive, so for this we have to be happy.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

FE News
13m ago
Tokyo E-Prix: Everything you need to know about Formula E’s second visit to Japan
Race start
F1 News
38m ago
F1 commentator Martin Brundle receives honour from British Royal Family
Martin Brundle
F1 News
52m ago
Damon Hill warns Fred Vasseur will “feel the heat” if Ferrari struggles continue
Fred Vasseur
F1 News
2h ago
Franco Colapinto test claim sparks new doubts about Alpine’s 2025 plans
Franco Colapinto
F1 News
2h ago
Ex-Ferrari engineer points at technical reasoning for Lewis Hamilton's struggles
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Alex Rins: “I need to write a book” after wild French MotoGP
Alex Rins, 2025 French MotoGP
F1 News
3h ago
Alpine told Oliver Oakes replacement "can't purely be an engineer"
Flavio Briatore and Oliver Oakes, Alpine
F1 Feature
3h ago
Ranking Cadillac’s best five driver options for 2026
Valtteri Bottas and Mick Schumacher
MotoGP Feature
4h ago
The options for Jorge Martin to interrupt the 2026 MotoGP rider market
Jorge Martin
F1 News
5h ago
Lando Norris has “got into his own head” and is “stepping backwards” in F1 title race
Lando Norris