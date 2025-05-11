Enea Bastianini’s eventful French MotoGP weekend has ended with the FIM Stewards handing the Tech3 KTM rider a long lap penalty for the next round at Silverstone.

The Italian, who was ordered to drop two positions for ‘irresponsible riding’ while battling with Jack Miller in the Sprint, was among 13 riders given a mandatory double long lap penalty for pitting at the end of the sighting lap in the restarted grand prix.

Before he could serve that penalty, Bastianini lost control at the first chicane and took out former factory Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia.

Both remounted, with Bastianini going on to complete the double long lap.

Bastianini then crashed again, at Turn 14, remounting for a second time before pitting for his dry bike.

But during the bike swap, Bastianini exceeded the pit lane speed limit... and received another double long lap penalty. After serving that penalty, he eventually finished the race a lap down in 13th.

However, the earlier incident with Bagnaia came back to haunt Bastianini when the FIM Stewards later imposed a long lap penalty for his next event...

Enea Bastianini, First lap crash, 2025 French MotoGP

NOTIFICATION OF SANCTION

To: Enea BASTIANINI, Rider #23 of the MotoGP™ Class.

“At 14:13:47 during the MotoGP™ Race of the MICHELIN GRAND PRIX DE FRANCE at Turn 3 you were found to be riding in an irresponsible manner causing a crash, involving rider #63.

“This contravenes the specific instructions given to MotoGP competitors and teams, and is considered irresponsible riding causing danger to other competitors. It is therefore an infringement of Article 1.21.2 of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations.

Sanction:

“For the above reasons, the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel has imposed a Long Lap Penalty. The Long Lap Penalty shall be served by the rider in the next Grand Prix race in the Championship*…”

Penalty Explanation

“Following the Penalty Protocols issued to teams, this action was deemed to be an incident of Type MGP-CC5: START OF THE RACE / OPENING LAP. Actions that create a dangerous situation for multiple riders and/or causing a crash. As a first offence for the season, the appropriate penalty in this case is a Double Long Lap Penalty. Due to mitigating circumstances, a single Long Lap penalty will be applied.”

Bagnaia, who crashed out of fourth in the Sprint, finished the race in 16th place, meaning he was left without any points in the French MotoGP weekend.