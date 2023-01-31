The American owners of F1 are seeking a profit of “about $8 billion” to sell up, report Sport1.

Liberty Media were named as the world’s most valuable sports empire by Forbes - valued at $21bn, of which F1 is worth $17.1bn.

Liberty Media have also rejected a £20bn bid from Saudi Arabia in early-2022 to buy F1, according to Bloomberg.

But the Saudis are “open to raising” their offer, the report claims.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem downplayed that huge price-tag in a series of tweets, urging buyers to “apply common sense”.

That landed him in hot water with F1 bosses who wrote a letter of complaint to the FIA.

Since then, it has emerged that Ben Sulayem made sexist comments on an old website.

He remains at loggerheads with F1 teams over the potential entry of Andretti into the sport.

And F1 bosses could opt to pressurise Ben Sulayem out of his job if the power struggle continues.