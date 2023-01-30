F1's owners Liberty Media want Ben Sulayem removed from his position as head of the governing body amid an escalating civil war between the two parties, according to a report by Sport1.

Former BAR and Benetton team principal and Motorsport UK chairman David Richards has been suggested as a replacement. The 70-year-old Briton is supposedly “not averse” to the idea.

Explained: New rules for F1 2023 season Video of Explained: New rules for F1 2023 season

However, in order for Ben Sulayem to be overthrown, “real misconduct” must be proved, as per Sport1.

Ben Sulayem has found himself at the centre of several controversies since taking over from Jean Todt in December 2021.

The FIA was forced to defend Ben Sulayem on Friday after sexist remarks attributed to the president were published by The Times.

Ben Sulayem is quoted on an archived version of his old website saying he does “not like women who think they are smarter than men.”

An FIA spokesperson responded: "The remarks in this archived website from 2001 do not reflect the president's beliefs.

“He has a strong record on promoting women and equality in sport, which he is happy to be judged on. It was a central part of his manifesto and actions taken this year and the many years he served as vice-president for sport prove this.”

F1 also accused Ben Sulayem of making “unacceptable” comments about the value of the sport in an explosive letter to the FIA.

The two parties remain at loggerheads over several topics, including the potential future expansion of the F1 grid.