Mazepin hasn’t raced since Haas dropped him ahead of the 2022 F1 season following the team’s decision to cut ties with him and title sponsor Uralkali.

The decision came after Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine, leading to widespread repercussions for the Mazepin family due to their links to president Vladimir Putin.

Michael Schumacher vs Lewis Hamilton: The never-ending debate? Video of Michael Schumacher vs Lewis Hamilton: The never-ending debate?

The Russian driver spent one season in F1 with Haas following his promotion from FIA Formula 2.

With Haas struggling for pace in 2021, he and teammate Mick Schumacher failed to score a point throughout the season.

However, Schumacher had a significant advantage throughout their time together.

Mazepin will be in action in the Asian Le Mans season opener in Dubai on February 11, sharing the Oreca 07 entered by 99 Racing alongside Ben Barnicaot and Felix Porteiro.

"I am delighted to be making my return to racing in the Asian Le Mans Series. Together with my teammates at 99 Racing, I’m hoping to have a great experience competing in the sport I love," Mazepin said.

Dan Hodder, 99 Racing Sporting Director, added: “We’re happy to confirm that we’ll be entering the Asian Le Mans Series. It is a great championship for 99 Racing to launch into sportscar racing, which is currently going through a resurgence.

“With 48 entries, it is once again a highly competitive field. As Ben previously finished runner-up in the Asian le Mans, he will be a key component of us getting up-to-speed as the new team on the block.

“Of course, it’s an opportunity for Nikita to try something new in a professional yet more relaxed environment to what he’s accustomed to in F1, and we can already see his desire and commitment to be competitive from the outset.

“For Felix to be making a comeback to racing is also a touching story, and we’re delighted to give him that opportunity.”