FIRST LOOK: Haas kick off F1 2023 launch season with livery reveal

The American team only released digital imagery of their new colour scheme on Tuesday afternoon, but will run a shakedown of their VF-23 car at Silverstone on February 11 ahead of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Haas have gained MoneyGram as a new title sponsor for the upcoming season and their partner’s colours have been incorporated into their latest livery design - which is predominantly black.

Explained: New rules for F1 2023 season Video of Explained: New rules for F1 2023 season

The team will field a revised driver line-up this season after signing Nico Hulkenberg to partner Kevin Magnussen, having dropped Mick Schumacher at the end of a crash-strewn 2022.

Schumacher has since joined Mercedes, where he will act as back-up for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell as reserve driver.

Haas will be looking to build on their resurgence in 2023 after scoring 37 points en route to finishing eighth in the F1 constructors’ championship last year.

It marked the team’s best F1 season since finishing fifth in 2018 and followed a point-less 2021 campaign that saw Haas slump to the bottom of the standings.

Red Bull will be the next team to present their 2023 livery at a launch event in New York on Friday.

The world champions are not expected to show their actual RB19 car but there are growing rumours they will announce a partnership with Ford.