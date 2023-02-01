For F1 2023 there will be six sprint events - Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Qatar, USA and Brazil.

The format has remained unchanged since its inception with qualifying taking place on Friday after a single practice session, with the sprint taking place on the Saturday.

Explained: New rules for F1 2023 season Video of Explained: New rules for F1 2023 season

The only change has been to the way points are handed out, with the top eight given points rather than just the top three.

Sprint races still divide opinion, and Horner has suggested a minor change to ensure teams no longer “need to be conservative”.

"There's many positive things about Sprint races, but I think we can still improve the concept," Horner told RacingNews365.

"The concept of having an independent qualifying for Sprint and then another qualifying for the Grand Prix has absolute merit in it, because you don't lose your entire weekend if the Sprint race doesn't go well for you, and it'll take away the need to be conservative.

With F1 set to embark on a record-breaking 23-race season - it would have been 24 had it not been for China’s cancellation - Horner is wary that the sport is reaching the point of “saturation” with their being too much action.

"There's many positives about the Sprint, but I think it still needs tuning – it can still be better and it's not delivering everything that it could so far," Horner added. "[But with 24 Grands Prix planned in the 2023 season], we are getting close to the point of saturation and, while it is great there's such demand [to host F1], you should leave people wanting more.

"We are pushing the boundaries of what's physically possible. F1 is not like NASCAR which just operates in one territory. This is a global World Championship, and the logistics, travel and time zones are brutal. The maximum number for me is 22. 24 is really pushing the envelope. And of course, for us teams doing Sprint races, it is just more cost, and that has got to be taken into account."