Ford motorsport boss fuels rumours of Red Bull F1 tie-up

There is growing speculation that Red Bull will announce a new deal with Ford at their F1 2023 livery launch in New York this Friday.

Reports this week have claimed Ford is sending a number of content creators and influences to New York on February 3, which coincides with the date of Red Bull’s season launch.

The iconic manufacturer is believed to be in advanced talks with Red Bull over a deal that would see Ford badge the Milton Keynes outfit’s power units when new F1 engine regulations come into play in 2026.

Ford Perfomance boss Mark Rushbrook admitted F1’s appeal is hard to ignore following Liberty Media’s takeover and the impact of Netflix’s Drive to Survive, particularly in the United States.

"Formula 1 is strong and growing, both in the United States and worldwide,” Rushbrook is quoted as saying by Express in Cologne.

“They have great races, a great competition and they have managed to reach new target groups with things like Drive to Survive.”

But Rushbrook remained coy on the specific rumours regarding a potential 2026 collaboration with Red Bull.

“We do not comment on speculation, but this is the case with all series that exist,” he stressed.

“It is our responsibility to study and understand them, and then decide whether it makes sense or not.”

Ford’s long history in F1 ended in 2004, when it sold the team to Red Bull.

Red Bull previously held talks with Porsche over an alliance from 2026 before the deal collapsed last year.