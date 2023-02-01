The impressive F1 records Michael Schumacher still holds in 2023

Most titles

Michael Schumacher holds the record for the most number of F1 drivers’ titles - seven.

Schumacher won his first two titles with Benetton in 1994 and 1995.

Why was the Schumacher vs Alonso rivalry so GOOD? Video of Why was the Schumacher vs Alonso rivalry so GOOD?

He had to wait until 2000 with Ferrari to win his third, before winning four more in a row to achieve seven in 2004.

Lewis Hamilton equaled that record in 2020, also winning four consecutive titles.

Hamilton looked set to break Schumacher’s tally and move one clear in 2021, but lost out on the final lap of the season in controversial circumstances to Max Verstappen.

Consecutive seasons with an F1 win

Another record Schumacher holds is for consecutive seasons with an F1 victory.

From 1992 to 2006, Schumacher won at least one race in every season.

Remarkably, the only seasons he failed to register a grand prix win in was 1991 - he only raced in six races that year, and his three-year stint with Mercedes in 2010 to 2012.

Hamilton has also won in 15 consecutive seasons - 2007 to 2021.

100% podium rate in a season

Schumacher is the only driver in F1 history to have a 100 percent podium finishing rate in a single season.

This came in 2022, when he finished in the top three in each of the 17 races that year.

Jim Clark managed nine podiums in 10 races back in 1963, while both Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel finished on the rostrum 17 times in 19 races in 2015 and 2011 respectively.

Fastest laps in a year

Schumacher scored 10 fastest laps during his dominant title-winning campaign in 2004 - which is a record.

Kimi Raikkonen did the same in 2005 and 2008.

Most wins at one grand prix

Schumacher won the French Grand Prix on eight occasions at Magny-Cours.

Hamilton also has eight wins at the Hungarian and British Grands Prix.

Races remaining after winning title

The final record on our list is races remaining after winning the title.

In 2022, Max Verstappen had four races left when he won his second title at the Japanese Grand Prix.

20 years earlier, there were an astonishing six races left when Schumacher was crowned a five-time champion in 2002.