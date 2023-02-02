Vasseur has taken over as Ferrari team principal ahead of the 2023 season following Mattia Binotto’s resignation at the end of last year.

In his first news conference since his arrival at Maranello, the Frenchman admitted his desire to work with Sainz, who he attempted to sign during his time at Renault and Alfa Romeo.

Why was the Schumacher vs Alonso rivalry so GOOD? Video of Why was the Schumacher vs Alonso rivalry so GOOD?

Sainz joined Renault on a loan deal from Red Bull shortly after Vasseur left the team, before signing for McLaren in 2019. The Spaniard was then snapped up by Ferrari to replace Sebastian Vettel.

“I started a discussion with Carlos and Carlos’ management when I was at Renault, to attract him and to sign the contract,” Vasseur said.

“Then he joined [Renault] a bit later. When I was at Sauber I tried to sign Carlos again without success and I said ‘OK, if I want to [work with] Carlos, the best way is to join the team where he is!

“We’ve always had a very good relationship, I trust him and I think he showed in the last couple of years that he is a potential winner, that he’s very important for the team.”

Despite already enjoying a strong relationship with Sainz’s teammate, Charles Leclerc, Vasseur insists he will not be favouring either of his drivers at the start of the new campaign.

"We won't have a number one and number two,” Vasseur stressed.

“The organisation is crystal clear that they have to do their job and if at one stage I will have to take action for Carlos or for Charles I will do it."