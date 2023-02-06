Brundle: ‘Odd’ for Horner to name Verstappen/Perez as best Red Bull pairing

During the RB19 livery revealing and Ford engine announcement at a launch event in New York on Friday, Red Bull team principal Horner stated his belief that the partnership of Verstappen and Perez was the strongest the team has ever had.

Red Bull launch their RB19 with FORD! | F1 2023 Video of Red Bull launch their RB19 with FORD! | F1 2023

Horner said: “We’re very lucky we got two fantastic drivers and you know their combined efforts the last two years have been stunning.

“Obviously, you know, that first Drivers’ World Championship for Max in ’21 and then the double championship last year and winning 17 Grands Prix between the two of them.

“First and third in in the Drivers’ Championship and of course, bringing home that Constructors’ Championship back to Oracle Red Bull Racing for the first time in eight years. And, you know, these guys, I think it’s the best pairing we’ve ever had in Formula 1. It’s been hugely successful.

“We’re going to need every bit of that this year as we go against some big opponents, with the other teams looking to come back at us after such a dominant season last year, but we’re very fortunate to have to two such talented drivers.”

Verstappen and Perez were involved in a team orders bust-up at the penultimate race of the 2022 season but Red Bull insist the pair have smoothed out tensions and moved on from the incident that overshadowed the end to a double championship-winning campaign.

Sky Sports co-commentator and pundit Brundle questioned the meaning behind Horner’s comment.

“What does Christian mean when he says best?,” Brundle said.

“Does he mean that they fit together well in the combo? In other words that Sergio is probably a little bit more compliant than Mark Webber or Sebastian Vettel would have been.

“So odd in that respect but Christian’s got the data and that’s what he thinks and he’s the boss. If they’ve the two you’ve got going into the season ahead, why not say nice things about them?”