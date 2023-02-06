Strange story of Lewis Hamilton’s friend on stage at Red Bull’s F1 2023 season launch
A close friend of Lewis Hamilton featured on stage at Red Bull’s F1 2023 livery launch in New York on Friday.
Miles Chamley-Watson was interviewed during a segment about Red Bull athletes in the middle of the team’s glitzy season launch event in New York last week.
The 33-year-old British-born American is one of the biggest stars on the global fencing scene.
Chamley-Watson is an 11-time team Pan American champion, 2019 team world champion, 2013 individual world champion, and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist.
He is also good mates with Mercedes driver and seven-time world champion Hamilton, one of Red Bull and Max Verstappen’s fiercest rivals.
Chamley-Watson has been invited to several grands prix as a guest of Hamilton and attended the 2021 Met Gala alongside the Briton.
He has also been on several holidays with Hamilton, including a trip to Africa last August, which Hamilton described as “a life-changing reset” during a difficult 2022 season.
In an Instagram post wishing Hamilton a happy birthday in January, Chamley-Watson wrote: “This is gonna be an incredible year for you I know it.”