Horner is F1’s longest-serving team principal, holding the role with Red Bull since 2005.

He has enjoyed great success during his time with the team, winning five constructors’ titles and six drivers’ titles.

Red Bull launch their RB19 with FORD! | F1 2023 Video of Red Bull launch their RB19 with FORD! | F1 2023

His impressive leadership inevitably caught the attention of other teams, with Ferrari wanting Horner to replace Mattia Binotto for F1 2023.

However, like technical guru Adrian Newey, who also had offers from Ferrari in the past, Horner explained why he’s happy to stay at Red Bull.

“To be honest with you no,” Horner told German outlet AMuS. “I’ve been here since the very beginning, I feel very much, you know, responsible for the team. It’s a great group of people that I work with and I’ve never been tempted away.

“I feel a loyalty to Red Bull and of course the people here. When you’re working with such a great team, why would you want to be anywhere else? It’s hugely flattering to have been asked by Ferrari, but they’re a great team and I’m sure they’re going to be very competitive.”

Horner was also asked about the possibility of signing Binotto now that the Italian is a free agent.

Like arch rival Toto Wolff, Horner didn’t seem keen on the idea, reckoning “there’s other opportunities for him further down the grid”.

“I don’t see what role he would perform,” Horner added. “Obviously it was tough for him last year with Ferrari because they did make a big step forward, but maybe there’s other opportunities for him further down the grid.”