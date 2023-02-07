Even though Lewis Hamilton is F1’s most successful driver and one of Britain’s leading sportsmen, he wasn’t featured the most during Sky Sports’ coverage in 2022.

Sky's F1 coverage is broadcasted in a number of English-speaking countries, including the United States.

In a report by Motorsport Broadcasting, they revealed that Charles Leclerc featured most prominently.

Leclerc enjoyed his best F1 season to date, finishing runner-up to Max Verstappen in the final standings, taking three wins and nine pole positions across the entire campaign.

According to Motorsport Broadcasting's own research, Leclerc featured 13.7 percent of the time in content during the 2022 campaign on Sky.

Hamilton and Verstappen were level on 11.6 percent, while George Russell was fourth overall on 10.0 percent.

Full ranking:

Charles Leclerc - 13.7%

Lewis Hamilton - 11.6%

Max Verstappen - 11.6%a

George Russell - 10.0%

Lando Norris - 9.4%

Daniel Ricciardo - 6.1%

Sebastian Vettel - 5.2%

Fernando Alonso - 4.9%

Carlos Sainz - 4.8%

Sergio Perez - 4.5%

Esteban Ocon - 4.5%

Kevin Magnussen - 3.3%

Alex Albon - 2.3%

Nyck de Vries - 1.7%

Pierre Gasly - 1.6%

Zhou Guanyu - 1.4%

Mick Schumacher - 1.3%

Yuki Tsunoda - 1.2%

Lance Stroll - 0.7%

Valtteri Bottas - 0.4%

Nicholas Latifi - 0%

Nico Hulkenberg - 0%