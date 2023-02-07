Charles Leclerc shines behind the wheel of Michael Schumacher’s £13m Ferrari

The car was originally driven to great success in 2003 by the iconic driver Schumacher, who claimed the championship, while Ferrari also won the constructors’ title in a halcyon period for the team.

The F2003 chassis 229 was previously sold at auction for £13m, making it the second-most expensive F1 car ever sold.

Schumacher won six grands prix that year, and teammate Rubens Barrichello won two.

Schumacher won his sixth F1 championship in the same year behind the wheel of the F2003.

The machinery has been sensationally revived by current Ferrari driver Leclerc, who took it out around the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

Jean Todt, the former Ferrari boss and close associate of Schumacher’s to this day, was present to watch Leclerc.

This classic throwback, in preparation for the 2023 season, preempts Ferrari’s new car launch on February 14.

Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will be aiming to restore Ferrari to the pinnacle of F1 - the team hasn’t had a drivers’ champion since Kimi Raikkonen in 2007.