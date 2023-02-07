They analysed Sky’s pre-session content, whether that was practice, qualifying or the race.

Sky’s build-up ranges from 15 minutes to 90 minutes, depending on what session is taking place on that day.

The research showed that Charles Leclerc featured the most in terms of drivers, edging out Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

In terms of team bosses, Horner comes out on top by a comfortable margin, nearly double the amount of rival Toto Wolff.

Guenther Steiner makes the top three, 0.2% ahead of former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto.

Full order:

Christian Horner - 33.7%

Toto Wolff - 18.2%

Guenther Steiner - 7.9%

Mattia Binotto - 7.7%

Andreas Seidl - 6.8%

Otmar Szafnauer - 3.8%

Hannah Schmitz - 2.9%

Zak Brown - 2.8%

Other - 11.7%