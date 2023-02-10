The reigning world champions did not announce plans of their shakedown publicly, but Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez put the RB19 through its paces for the first time at the iconic Northamptonshire circuit.

Red Bull launch their RB19 with FORD! | F1 2023 Video of Red Bull launch their RB19 with FORD! | F1 2023

It comes a week after Red Bull officially launched their season in New York and announced a new partnership with Ford. Their 2023 livery was revealed on a show car rather than the team's actual RB19, which has so far been kept hidden from view.

Red Bull posted a teaser video of the RB19's track debut but purposely gave away no details of the car's design.

RB19 Spotted in the wild pic.twitter.com/B7BOKdR56Q — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 10, 2023

The shakedown was one of two permitted filming days Red Bull are allowed to conduct throughout the year. Teams are restricted to a maximum of 100km of running per filming day.

Red Bull will be hoping their RB19 carries on the form of its predecessor - the RB18 - which won 17 of the 22 races last season as the team won both world championships.

Alfa Romeo also ran their 2023 car for the first time on Friday in a shakedown at Barcelona. The team will be back in action again on Saturday, while Haas will give their VF-23 its track debut at Silverstone on the same day.