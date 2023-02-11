FIRST LOOK: AlphaTauri reveal tweaked F1 2023 livery

As with Red Bull, AlphaTauri have opted to keep thier actual 2023 car under wraps and used a showcar to reveal their revised look for the upcoming campaign, as well as releasing digital renders of the AT04.

AlphaTauri have predominantly stuck with their blue and white colourscheme, albeit featuring an additional touch of red from new prinicpal partner Orlen.

The AT04 will be given a shakedown as part of a filming day at Misano on Tuesday.

The Faenza-based team will be looking to move up the grid this year after failing to make the progress hoped for following a major regulation overhaul in what turned out to be a season to forget in 2022.

AlphaTauri ended up slipping behind Haas and finishing ninth in the F1 constructors’ standings, ahead of only Williams.

The team will be hoping the AT04 proves to be a more consistent car, allowing for improved performances in 2023.

Following his impressive F1 debut at the Italian Grand Prix in a last-minute cameo appearance for Williams, AlphaTauri signed Nyck de Vries to replace Pierre Gasly, who has joined Alpine.

The Dutchman will contest his first full F1 campaign alongside the retained Yuki Tsunoda.