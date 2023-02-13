Horner’s Red Bull are the constructors’ champions and have Max Verstappen, the drivers’ champion, and will again be the team to beat when the F1 2023 season begins.

Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, should again fight for the title and Ferrari are under new management with Fred Vasseur, but midfield teams will have their eye on major improvements.

“Alpine made progress in the second half of the year,” Horner told Auto Motor Und Sport.

“Aston Martin? We keep hearing big numbers coming out of there in their expectations. You just don’t know in terms of what the running order will be.

“But McLaren maybe even will get it together this year. So inevitably, the grid should with stable regulations start to close up.”

Fernando Alonso is an intriguing addition to Aston Martin, replacing the retired Sebastian Vettel. He will be alongside Lance Stroll.

But Red Bull will begin the year with a target on their backs.

“We had an amazing season in 2022,” Horner said. “It’s only now when you look back at what we did, 17 victories, two sprint race victories, constructors’ champion, drivers’ championship, it was an unbelievable year.

“So if we achieve 50 percent of that, in terms of race wins and end points, it may well still be enough to win the championship.

“But of course, Ferrari had a very good car last year, they’re going to come out fighting hard this year.

“Mercedes, I’m sure will recover from their annus horribilis last year. So let’s see, the competitors are going to be very, very strong.

"We don't underestimate either of them.

“We’ve just got to focus on ourselves and the team have been working hard over the winter months and the RB19, hopefully we’ll draw on all the positives that we had in the RB18.”