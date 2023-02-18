All 20 drivers must pay a registration fee plus an extra sum based on how many points they scored last year.

Verstappen, as the 2022 F1 champion, therefore faces a colossal £847,809 ($1,023,256) bill.

“I think the amount is absurd,” Verstappen told Motorsport-Total.com.

“I don’t think it’s right that we have to pay so much.

“That’s not the case in other sports either. And there are more and more races.”

The only good news for the Red Bull driver is that his team might cough up the bill, on his behalf.

Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko said: “I’m afraid we have to pay that, if I have our contract right in my head!”

Verstappen’s entry fee is almost double the £452,524 ($545,742) that rival Lewis Hamilton must pay.