FIRST LOOK: Aston Martin show off their new F1 2023 car

Unlike a lot of their rivals, Aston Martin revealed their actual car which will take to the track when pre-season testing gets underway at the end of February.

McLaren did the same earlier today, pulling the covers off their MCL60.

Aston Martin will be hoping the AMR23 will propel them forward in the F1 constructors’ championship after back-to-back seventh-place finishes.

Explained: New rules for F1 2023 season Video of Explained: New rules for F1 2023 season

As they look to move up the grid, Aston Martin have signed two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso to partner Lance Stroll.

Aston Martin have invested heavily in their facilities at Silverstone, with their new factory set to be operational later this year.

They also have plans for their own wind tunnel by the middle of next year.

“The answer is a clear yes,” Team principal Mike Krack told Sky Sports. “I think when this is finished I think we will have the best facilities in F1.

“We must not forget where we have come from. We have operated from very modest facilities over many years achieving good results but this is a game-changer having everyone under one roof.”

Only three car launches remain ahead of F1 2023, with Ferrari taking the covers off their SF-23 on Tuesday.

Mercedes will reveal the W14 on Wednesday, while Alpine will complete F1’s launch season on Thursday.