‘Good signs already’ - Leclerc’s first impression of Ferrari’s new F1 car

Ferrari revealed their 2023 challenger on Tuesday morning before the car hit the track for the first time, with Leclerc completing two laps of the team’s test track near its Maranello headquarters.

Before handing over to teammate Carlos Sainz, Leclerc gave his immediate thoughts over team radio.

“It feels good,” he stated. “There are some good signs already. Everything feels good.”

After getting out of the SF-23, Leclerc added: “”The first kilometres with this new project, after doing so many kilometres on the simulator, it feels special.

The @ScuderiaFerrari SF-23 makes its debut on-track at Fiorano, with @Charles_Leclerc behind the wheel!



What a way to make an entrance #F1 @Carlossainz55 pic.twitter.com/QdJYWFAe0R — Formula 1 (@F1) February 14, 2023

“Everything went smoothly but obviously with two laps it’s difficult to go into details. But I already gave my feedback once I was back in the car there with the engineers to give the first feeling.

“The car was running well, smooth. Everything went really well.”

Ferrari head into the new campaign looking to end their 15-year drought without an F1 title, having failed to maintain a season-long championship challenge in 2022.